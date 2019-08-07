Cromwell Fruit, Central Otago NZ Giant fruit sculpture in Cromwell, New Zealand, home of many fruit orchards. On a dark winter evening they’re an impressive sight! Taken by Nigel 07 Aug 2019. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 6 thoughts on “Cromwell Fruit, Central Otago NZ” Add yours Cool shot taken lit up like that! I had a look at that link, quite the work of art. LikeLike Reply Wow…how big are they? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Perhaps the best answer is to give you this link to a photo of a guy up a ladder painting the apricot: https://teara.govt.nz/en/photograph/18788/cromwell-sculpture LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Perfect – thanks! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Beautifully lit LikeLiked by 1 person Reply They looked really nice Derrick. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
