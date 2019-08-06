Colourful Time

This work by Rebecca Baumann was purchased by the Dunedin Public Art Gallery in 2017 with funds from the Dunedin City Council. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Baumann’s ‘Automated Colour Field’ works began in 2011, following a residency in Berlin, where she became interested in the scheduling boards at train stations. Automated Colour Field (Variation 6) consists of 28 flip-clocks, their numbered panels replaced by pieces of laser-cut paper in a colour spectrum of turquoise blue, azure blue, violet, fuchsia pink, tomato, and red. The coloured pieces flip over randomly across the surface of the work — revealing a sequence of unplanned patterns and colour combinations.

— information displayed near the artwork

Automated Colour Field (Variation 6)

Photos below were taken 23 July 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N).

baumann_colourcards_01(L)

dav(N)

baumann_colourcards_03(L)

dav(N)

baumann_colourcards_05(L)

baumann_colourcards_06
(L)

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

4 thoughts on “Colourful Time

    1. The first time I saw anything done by Rebecca Baumann was when I first started my WP blog. One of my first posts was about another installation of hers that was on display at the same art gallery, at that time. I feel a strong connection with her!

  2. Wow. What a cool, fascinating concept–an abstract image that is constantly changing. I kept flipping back and forth among the photos that you and Nigel took to identify which panels had changed. I was also intrigued by the colors that were chosen. I am so used to seeing greens, browns, and yellows in nature that this color palette really stood out to me as cool, urban, and modern. The only color that seem slightly discordant to me was the tomato color, which seemed much warmer to me than all of the other colors.

    1. I smiled to read this.. I kept flipping back and forth to see what had changed too. We were both there together with little time between shots so its interesting how many had changed in that time!

