Colourful Time

This work by Rebecca Baumann was purchased by the Dunedin Public Art Gallery in 2017 with funds from the Dunedin City Council. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Baumann’s ‘Automated Colour Field’ works began in 2011, following a residency in Berlin, where she became interested in the scheduling boards at train stations. Automated Colour Field (Variation 6) consists of 28 flip-clocks, their numbered panels replaced by pieces of laser-cut paper in a colour spectrum of turquoise blue, azure blue, violet, fuchsia pink, tomato, and red. The coloured pieces flip over randomly across the surface of the work — revealing a sequence of unplanned patterns and colour combinations.

— information displayed near the artwork

Automated Colour Field (Variation 6)

Photos below were taken 23 July 2019 by Liz (L) and Nigel (N).

