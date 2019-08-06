Blue Mountains, Tapanui NZ View east from home, storm gone. Taken by Liz this morning 06 Aug 2019. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Blue Mountains, Tapanui NZ” Add yours Loving the lightbulb, as if nature can be turned on with a switch LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I was following Nigel’s example.. he did a dawn shot with the colour reflected in the bulb. BTW I’ve just put up a colour post where colour-cards are used in flip-clocks .. the artist got the idea from scheduling boards at a Berlin train station. (Same artist who did the prisms). Fascinating idea! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
