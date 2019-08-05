It’s been one of THOSE days. Snow snowed, deeper and deeper. I made a pot of tea. Power cut. Came back on after an hour or so. Made coffee. Another power cut, out for hours this time, back on about 4.30pm. Why can’t ‘they’ keep the power going when you most need it?
Nigel went out and got photos (and pies). We live near the shops – just a short walk down the street to the Four Square to get meat pies. Love being near shops!
Here’s a Dunedin, New Zealand poem written by Kay MacKenzie Cooke. I stole the first line of Kay’s poem for my title.
Kay grew up in Southland and lives in Dunedin. In her poetry I recognise the things I see, hear, feel, love and hate about living in the south of New Zealand.
She posted this poem yesterday on her WP blog CUTTINGS post: In A Funk
nor’easter
Let me see the day through
this relentless wind, a fencing cabbage tree
its thrust and jab of blade.
For days now
the unpegged washing of snow
lying in the mud
of Dunedin’s hills
where a giant hawk of cloud
lifts off and in its talons,
Mount Cargill
a sag of grey.
If I could
I’d breathalise this wind
to prove how full it is
of Antarctic ire,
how merciless its gathering raid and quest
to assassinate;
its intention to behead
every flower in its track, to shatter
the frozen bones of birds.
— Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Dunedin, New Zealand
Today vs yesterday – Walnut Tree in our yard
— photos by Nigel
Today:
Yesterday:
Compiled by Liz; Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Photos by Nigel
Wow, Liz I hope you’ve got a roaring fire to keep you warm.
I haven’t actually! We have a heatpump in the lounge and I’ve been relying on that hence my angst when the power went out. The hp is an older Panasonic but surprisingly effective – doesn’t spend too long on ‘thaw’ cycles. Y’day I’d had the electric blanket going as a back-up – when the power went out I stayed warm in bed. There’s a fireplace in the lounge but we didn’t get the ‘where to buy dry wood’ and ‘where to store it’ things sorted out. Being a mild winter it’s been ok until this blip. Spring’s just around the corner. (There’s daffodil flower buds all along by our little box hedge).
I hope it thaws out quickly for you.
Reblogged this on Sandy's Book a Day Blog and commented:
Glad I live in the North Island. Snow is lovely to look at, but something I don’t want close encounters with. I hope today is nicer for you Liz and there are no power cuts.
Oh my☹️
Benjamin is ecstatic just looking at Nigel’s photos : “WOW, Ms. Liz and Mr..Nigel are so lucky! I hope they remember to build a snowman.” He is amazed that it can be summer here and winter where you are : “I don’t get it Gem, that’s one of those ca-nundrums, right?” He loves the word conundrum, I use it so often that he says it too! While the poem was rather lost on him, he did love the part about ‘where a giant hawk of cloud lifts off and in its talons, Mount Cargill.’ I love the poem, it fits perfectly with the photos. Thank-you x 2!!
If you show him pictures of fencing he might also ‘get’ how the sharp ‘blades’ of the stiff cabbage tree leaves, when being blown by a wild wind, look like the ‘thrust and jab of blade’. I particularly love that bit and also the hawk that Benjamin appreciated. I’m glad he’s getting to look at poetry – I wish I had been when I was young!
Oh my goodness! I feel for you. I’m not looking forward to our winter. I’m glad Nigel got his priorities right and got the pies in. Good luck with the power.
Power stayed on last night and its now 7.53am and still going good.. yay!
Oh, that does look cold, Liz. I think it calls fo hot chocolate.
Haha! You’re right. I don’t have it but we’ve been enjoying coffee with ginger biscuits. I also have tea and milo. Our local cafe has been closed for a week but re-opens tomorrow and they do lovely hot chocolate.. yum!
Wow! Hard to believe when we are suffering a dry, warm winter here in Brisbane. Stay snug!
It’s been a mild winter here for the most part but this arrived so suddenly. What’s “normal” for your winter?
Usually cold nights, cloudy skies and light rain but this winter the sun won’t stop shining – so boring!
🙂
Look at that! It seems like a heavy, wet snow, too — the sort perfectly designed to produce occasional power outages. I hope your power stays on, but at least you have pies, tea, and the beauty of it all.
When Nigel first went out this morning the snow was powdery, dry and ‘squeaky’ but it didn’t stay like that for long! The power has stayed on for the evening 🙂
