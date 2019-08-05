Let me see the day through

It’s been one of  THOSE  days. Snow snowed, deeper and deeper. I made a pot of tea. Power cut. Came back on after an hour or so. Made coffee. Another power cut, out for hours this time, back on about 4.30pm. Why can’t ‘they’ keep the power going when you most need it?

Nigel went out and got photos (and pies). We live near the shops – just a short walk down the street to the Four Square to get meat pies. Love being near shops!

Nigel’s snow photos below..

Here’s a Dunedin, New Zealand poem written by Kay MacKenzie Cooke. I stole the first line of Kay’s poem for my title.

Kay grew up in Southland and lives in Dunedin. In her poetry I recognise the things I see, hear, feel, love and hate about living in the south of New Zealand.

She posted this poem yesterday on her WP blog  CUTTINGS  post:  In A Funk

nor’easter

Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke. Presented by Liz. Nigel’s photos.

Poem about Dunedin. Photos of Tapanui, West Otago.

bty
New Zealand Cabbage Tree. Tapanui. 05 Aug 2019

Let me see the day through

this relentless wind, a fencing cabbage tree

its thrust and jab of blade.

bty
Snowy shrub. Tapanui. 05 Aug 2019

For days now

the unpegged washing of snow

lying in the mud

of Dunedin’s hills

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Home, today. Tapanui. 05 August 2019

where a giant hawk of cloud

lifts off and in its talons,

Mount Cargill

a sag of grey.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
No view of the Blue Mountains to the east today. Tapanui. 05 Aug 2019

If I could

I’d breathalise this wind

to prove how full it is

of Antarctic ire,

bty

how merciless its gathering raid and quest

to assassinate;

its intention to behead

every flower in its track, to shatter

the frozen bones of birds.

bty

— Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Dunedin, New Zealand

Today vs yesterday – Walnut Tree in our yard

— photos by Nigel

Today:

bty

Yesterday:

dav

Compiled by Liz; Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Photos by Nigel
Exploring Colour (2019)

    1. I haven’t actually! We have a heatpump in the lounge and I’ve been relying on that hence my angst when the power went out. The hp is an older Panasonic but surprisingly effective – doesn’t spend too long on ‘thaw’ cycles. Y’day I’d had the electric blanket going as a back-up – when the power went out I stayed warm in bed. There’s a fireplace in the lounge but we didn’t get the ‘where to buy dry wood’ and ‘where to store it’ things sorted out. Being a mild winter it’s been ok until this blip. Spring’s just around the corner. (There’s daffodil flower buds all along by our little box hedge).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  4. Benjamin is ecstatic just looking at Nigel’s photos : “WOW, Ms. Liz and Mr..Nigel are so lucky! I hope they remember to build a snowman.” He is amazed that it can be summer here and winter where you are : “I don’t get it Gem, that’s one of those ca-nundrums, right?” He loves the word conundrum, I use it so often that he says it too! While the poem was rather lost on him, he did love the part about ‘where a giant hawk of cloud lifts off and in its talons, Mount Cargill.’ I love the poem, it fits perfectly with the photos. Thank-you x 2!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. If you show him pictures of fencing he might also ‘get’ how the sharp ‘blades’ of the stiff cabbage tree leaves, when being blown by a wild wind, look like the ‘thrust and jab of blade’. I particularly love that bit and also the hawk that Benjamin appreciated. I’m glad he’s getting to look at poetry – I wish I had been when I was young!

      Like

      Reply

    1. Haha! You’re right. I don’t have it but we’ve been enjoying coffee with ginger biscuits. I also have tea and milo. Our local cafe has been closed for a week but re-opens tomorrow and they do lovely hot chocolate.. yum!

      Like

      Reply

  8. Look at that! It seems like a heavy, wet snow, too — the sort perfectly designed to produce occasional power outages. I hope your power stays on, but at least you have pies, tea, and the beauty of it all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

