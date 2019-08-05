It’s been one of THOSE days. Snow snowed, deeper and deeper. I made a pot of tea. Power cut. Came back on after an hour or so. Made coffee. Another power cut, out for hours this time, back on about 4.30pm. Why can’t ‘they’ keep the power going when you most need it?

Nigel went out and got photos (and pies). We live near the shops – just a short walk down the street to the Four Square to get meat pies. Love being near shops!

Nigel’s snow photos below..

Here’s a Dunedin, New Zealand poem written by Kay MacKenzie Cooke. I stole the first line of Kay’s poem for my title.

Kay grew up in Southland and lives in Dunedin. In her poetry I recognise the things I see, hear, feel, love and hate about living in the south of New Zealand.

She posted this poem yesterday on her WP blog CUTTINGS post: In A Funk

nor’easter

Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke. Presented by Liz. Nigel’s photos.

Poem about Dunedin. Photos of Tapanui, West Otago.

Let me see the day through

this relentless wind, a fencing cabbage tree

its thrust and jab of blade.

For days now

the unpegged washing of snow

lying in the mud

of Dunedin’s hills

where a giant hawk of cloud

lifts off and in its talons,

Mount Cargill

a sag of grey.

If I could

I’d breathalise this wind

to prove how full it is

of Antarctic ire,

how merciless its gathering raid and quest

to assassinate;

its intention to behead

every flower in its track, to shatter

the frozen bones of birds.

— Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Dunedin, New Zealand

Today vs yesterday – Walnut Tree in our yard

— photos by Nigel

Today:

Yesterday:

Compiled by Liz; Poem by Kay MacKenzie Cooke, Photos by Nigel

