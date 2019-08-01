Colours | Colors

People talk about toning colour down;
I tell them I want it to go right off the scale.
— NORI POPE
Here I am,
in my happy place,
in colour space.
Happy as …
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Once More with Feeling [2014], Rebecca Baumann
Dunedin Public Art Gallery, New Zealand
Cool Website!
Thank you very much.
Did all that colour affect your mood, Liz? You’re very smiley. I believe that wearing colour lifts your mood and I positively glow some days in orange or red.
Oh definitely! For both of us. We were pretty tired and Nigel had been doing a lot of driving.. and then this. It felt very uplifting!
The juxtaposition of horizontal and vertical stripes in the last photo’s nice. The stripes in your sweater nearly match the color of the floor behind the installation.
The stripes are interesting. We’d popped in quickly at the end of the day with little time so what I was wearing wasn’t planned. The result is intriguing!
