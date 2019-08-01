Colours | Colors

People talk about toning colour down;
I tell them I want it to go right off the scale.
— NORI  POPE

Here I am,
in my happy place,
in colour space.

dav

dav

dav

dav

dav

Happy as …

dav

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Once More with Feeling [2014], Rebecca Baumann
Dunedin Public Art Gallery, New Zealand

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Colours | Colors

Add yours

  1. Pingback: Once More with Feeling – Exploring Colour

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: