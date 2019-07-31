Colour Magic

Immersed in joyful happy colour, our treat after a day of car travel. We didn’t have much time but both of us felt wonderfully relaxed in this fun colourspace. I’ll be posting more about this soon(ish). Taken 23 July 2019. Dunedin, New Zealand

Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Once More with Feeling [2014], Rebecca Baumann

Dunedin Public Art Gallery, New Zealand



