Colour Magic

Immersed in joyful happy colour, our treat after a day of car travel. We didn’t have much time but both of us felt wonderfully relaxed in this fun colourspace. I’ll be posting more about this soon(ish). Taken 23 July 2019. Dunedin, New Zealand
Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Once More with Feeling [2014], Rebecca Baumann
Dunedin Public Art Gallery, New Zealand
Looks like you had fun.
I’m familiar with color space as an abstract mathematical model of colors. This, in contrast, appears to be a room with colored light projected into it. I look forward to finding out more soon(ish).
The use of “colourspace” wasn’t technical on my part Steve although you’ve motivated me to look into what it really means (and whether it should be two separate words as you’ve written it – or if either way is ok). Thanks for the nudge!
