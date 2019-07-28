Nowhere To Go. ©Louise Gallagher.
We danced at the edge
leaning into the horizon
where the sky bled blue
in the limitless
possibility of life
spent dreaming
of our tomorrows
forever after.
Day turned
night fell
dawn rose
in the light
growing dimmer
grey on grey
nothing
but this place
where you are gone
and I am here,
with nowhere to go
but into the long view
of my tomorrows,
without you.
— To view the whole post as originally presented: A Poetry Affair
Louise Gallagher blogs at: Dare Boldly
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Poem and image used with permission
