Nowhere To Go

Nowhere To Go.  ©Louise Gallagher.
We danced at the edge
leaning into the horizon
where the sky bled blue
in the limitless
possibility of life
spent dreaming
of our tomorrows
forever after.

nowhere-to-go-copy-sm

Day turned
night fell
dawn rose
in the light
growing dimmer
grey on grey
nothing
but this place
where you are gone
and I am here,
with nowhere to go
but into the long view
of my tomorrows,
without you.

— To view the whole post as originally presented:  A Poetry Affair

Louise Gallagher blogs at:  Dare Boldly

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Poem and image used with permission

