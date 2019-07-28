Nowhere To Go. ©Louise Gallagher.

We danced at the edge

leaning into the horizon

where the sky bled blue

in the limitless

possibility of life

spent dreaming

of our tomorrows

forever after.

Day turned

night fell

dawn rose

in the light

growing dimmer

grey on grey

nothing

but this place

where you are gone

and I am here,

with nowhere to go

but into the long view

of my tomorrows,

without you.

— To view the whole post as originally presented: A Poetry Affair

Louise Gallagher blogs at: Dare Boldly

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Poem and image used with permission

Advertisements