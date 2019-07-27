Tapanui Sunrise, 27July2019

This was the winter sunrise looking east toward the Blue Mountains from our cottage this morning. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “Tapanui Sunrise, 27July2019

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: