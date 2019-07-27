Tapanui Sunrise, 27July2019

This was the winter sunrise looking east toward the Blue Mountains from our cottage this morning. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Wow!
Fabulous! I love your hilly background too, makes the sunrise look even better.
The Blue Mountains are lovely.. just the right size (not towering over us and shading out the sun most the day like in the resort of Queenstown).
That’s something I miss after leaving Scotland – it’s so much flatter here!
Aaaah.. right! I can imagine you missing the mountains. I would too 🙂
Now I get excited when I see just a slightly hilly anywhere near…it is all very lovely though. 🙂
Wow
I caught a glimpse through the kitchen window, we rushed outside to see. Wow moment indeed.
