Remote Control

At the wave of his hand, Nigel controls the mountain scene and navigates the alpine panorama. For us this was a ‘sideshow’ to the exhibition we’d arrived to see at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 23 July 2019 – but fun! I had a go too 🙂

Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements