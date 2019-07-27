Remote Control

At the wave of his hand, Nigel controls the mountain scene and navigates the alpine panorama. For us this was a ‘sideshow’ to the exhibition we’d arrived to see at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 23 July 2019 – but fun! I had a go too 🙂
Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Neat
Looks fun and I imagine it must have felt a bit weird too!
It took a while to get used to. Sometimes I’d get stuck in the sky and not know how to get the mountains back again 🙂
Hehe! That certainly sounds weird!
