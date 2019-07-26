Tiger Tea, Hampden

Driving through Hampden on our way back to Dunedin from Oamaru, I spotted a lovely Tiger Tea advertisement on the side of a shop and asked Nigel to turn around. I really love these old ads. There’s a number of them in Dunedin, even a Tiger Tea bus in the Settlers Museum. I was taken by surprise to see one of these ads in Hampden.

Hampden, Waitaki District, New Zealand

hampden_tiger_tea_01

hampden_tiger_tea_02

hampden_tiger_tea_03

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

2 thoughts on “Tiger Tea, Hampden

Add yours

  1. That reminds me of the adverts on the side of a tiny sub-post-office building out in the country near the primary school I went to. Probably long gone…but strange how an image can take you right back! 🙂

