Tiger Tea, Hampden

Driving through Hampden on our way back to Dunedin from Oamaru, I spotted a lovely Tiger Tea advertisement on the side of a shop and asked Nigel to turn around. I really love these old ads. There’s a number of them in Dunedin, even a Tiger Tea bus in the Settlers Museum. I was taken by surprise to see one of these ads in Hampden.
Hampden, Waitaki District, New Zealand
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
That reminds me of the adverts on the side of a tiny sub-post-office building out in the country near the primary school I went to. Probably long gone…but strange how an image can take you right back! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the right button is pushed, it’s like instant time travel! Thanks Ann.
LikeLiked by 1 person