RedRobin Cafe 02

This post continues RedRobin Cafe. The owner of RedRobin Cafe is Robin Stock. When we entered the cafe we chatted a bit and I asked his name – he replied “Robin”. I glanced at Nigel and said Nigel’s Dads name is ‘Robin’. A little later I mentioned Nigel and had barely got three words out when Robin said “WHAT did you say? Did you say Nigel?”. Would you believe it.. Robin’s Dads name is Nigel. What’s the odds of that?
Oamaru, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)
RedRobin Cafe
“Haere mai” is a greeting in the Maori language. Come here! Welcome!
If you want to hear the pronunciation: Haere mai (Maori Dictionary)
Nigel, another customer, and Robin behind the counter
Feature wall. Click on the photo to enlarge
Robin, student days
Print from bulk discount store. London bus – same route number as the bus used by Robin when he lived there!
Near Florence (Italy) by Robin Stock. Click on photo to enlarge
Coffeeology
Front window view
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
What a quirky fun place.
What a fun coincidence! Looks like a cafe you can really relax in. 🙂
It was wonderfully relaxing, and entertaining in a very nice way. It felt like I was watching ‘Open All Hours’. Regularly the door would open and another interesting person or people would come in. Friendly, chatty, smiley people. It felt a privilege to be part of it all for a short while!
Sounds like a real community gathering place – everywhere needs one of those! 🙂
This and the previous two posts have given so much pleasure in so many ways. What an amazing coincidence, neither the name Nigel nor Robin are common names…at least not here! I so wanted to name my youngest daughter, Benjamin’s Mommy, Robin. Sadly, the then husband said that he could not tolerate a bird’s name for the child and I acquiesced, as he had begrudgingly agreed to my second choice. One of her best friend’s name is Robin and she has often mentioned how much she loves that name, knowing that it almost was hers. Your photos prove that your new friend, Robin, is one talented and interesting fellow. Time spent at his RedRobin cafe must be a fascinating experience and yumalicious too! The last photo really makes me smile and causes me to wonder just what Robin’s story is about the mannequin & the inscription. Those lyrics take me back to the early 70’s and into the early 80’s. When Helen Reddy released her first album “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” in May 1971, I bought it for that title song. “I Am Woman” was on that same album and I loved it. What was unknown to me then, it was this song that by 1981 would become my mantra and I still often can be overheard humming it. Thank-YOU!
Dear Ellen, thank YOU for sharing these thoughts from your life experiences. It’s very special to read a contribution like this. Much love to you and Benjamin, Liz xx
Thank-YOU, again! At times I find it difficult to control my well known propensity for loquacity and it appears that recently you have been the target. Benjamin is having a 4 day/ 3 night “Gem Sleepover” that began yesterday. This means that “our” computer spends more time with him than Gem! I will miss this come September.
I am a willing target Ellen 🙂
What a wonderful find. And what a coincidence! I add this: Coffee: O magic elixir of life.
‘elixir’ is a rich, gorgeous word.. thank you Michael!
That’s a great coincidence of names.
As for slogans:
Better coffee than coffin.
Better coffee than coughing.
Bean there, drunk that.
Thank you Slogan Steve.. I especially like “Bean there, drunk that 🙂 Hehe!
Slogan Steve matches my initials.
So it does.. hahaha! Great.. LOL 🙂
