RedRobin Cafe 02

This post continues RedRobin Cafe. The owner of RedRobin Cafe is Robin Stock. When we entered the cafe we chatted a bit and I asked his name – he replied “Robin”. I glanced at Nigel and said Nigel’s Dads name is ‘Robin’. A little later I mentioned Nigel and had barely got three words out when Robin said “WHAT did you say? Did you say Nigel?”. Would you believe it.. Robin’s Dads name is Nigel. What’s the odds of that?

Oamaru, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N)

Red R obin Cafe

“Haere mai” is a greeting in the Maori language. Come here! Welcome!

If you want to hear the pronunciation: Haere mai (Maori Dictionary)

(L)

Nigel, another customer, and Robin behind the counter

(L)

Feature wall. Click on the photo to enlarge

(N)

(L)

Robin, student days



(N)

Print from bulk discount store. London bus – same route number as the bus used by Robin when he lived there!

(N)

Near Florence (Italy) by Robin Stock. Click on photo to enlarge

(N)

Coffeeology

(N)

Front window view

(L)

(L)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

