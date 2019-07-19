Early March I was in Balclutha wandering around killing time, waiting for Nigel who had business in town. And found this. The kind shopkeeper gave me permission to take a photo (gift shop on the corner near Cafe 55). I really like the words.. do you?
Life is like a … CAMERA
Cropped image
Here’s the full monty…
- ‘full monty’ – complete, the full thing >> origin of the phrase
Click on the image to enlarge
Life is like a CAMERA …
Focus on what’s important.
Capture good times.
Develop from the negatives
and if things don’t work out
Take another shot.
Posted by Liz and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
