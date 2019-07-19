Early March I was in Balclutha wandering around killing time, waiting for Nigel who had business in town. And found this. The kind shopkeeper gave me permission to take a photo (gift shop on the corner near Cafe 55). I really like the words.. do you?

Life is like a … CAMERA

Life is like a CAMERA …



Focus on what’s important.

Capture good times.

Develop from the negatives

and if things don’t work out

Take another shot.

Posted by Liz and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

