Life is like a CAMERA

Early March I was in Balclutha wandering around killing time, waiting for Nigel who had business in town. And found this. The kind shopkeeper gave me permission to take a photo (gift shop on the corner near Cafe 55). I really like the words.. do you?

Life is like a … CAMERA

Here’s the full monty…

Click on the image to enlarge

Life is like a CAMERA …

Focus on what’s important.

Capture good times.

Develop from the negatives

and if things don’t work out

Take another shot.

Posted by Liz and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

