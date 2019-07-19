Here’s a few photos Nigel took last weekend in Bluff, a little port town way down the south end of the South Island of New Zealand. The weather was really wintry and we spent most of the time hunkered down by the fire in our apartment. It was cold, rainy, and I heard hard hail during our second night. It’d been Nigel’s birthday on Friday and this was a mini-holiday in honour of the occasion (!)

On Sunday we managed to get out and have a little drive around town, finding this super cute simple green cottage – we liked it a lot!

We drove up Bluff Hill and Nigel spotted a container ship approaching from the west so we hurried back down to town and parked near the channel in anticipation of seeing the ship come into port. Two tugboats were already getting into position. Here’s the ship Bomar Fulgent led by one of the tugboats (the other tug is out of sight on the far side of the ship).

Click on the photo to enlarge

We’d briefly stopped on the way back down to town after spotting surprisingly bright colour in an area of native plants, bright for winter-time. We both thought they looked like mingimingi berries, they glowed in pink and white. The plant with sparse white flowers in the lower foreground is a tea-tree.

Here’s where we spent most of the weekend albeit with the curtains closed due to the cold, dreary weather and with me keeping the fire blazing. Nigel took this before we left on Monday morning – a much brighter day.

Some of you may recognise this building as I’ve posted photos of it before. The lovely art deco Lighthouse Gallery. We were in the top floor on the pink side. I took this during a previous visit to Bluff, 20 June 2019.

There’s a great cafe at street level and it was open for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday so we spent quite a bit of time in there too. Given the bad weather, we were very glad to have access to a cafe in the same building!

Click on the photo to enlarge

Text and last photo by Liz; other photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements