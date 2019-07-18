The Lyrebird (Australia)

The colours, flowers, wildlife and landscapes of Australia draw me like a magnet. Through Twitter I found nature photos taken by Carol Probets and requested permission to share her lyrebird photo here on my blog.

From Carol’s tweets I learned that the name lyrebird comes from the tail’s similarity to a lyre, an ancient type of harp. I also learned that they’re most famous for their incredible vocal mimicry. Home for Carol is the Blue Mountains, 100 km west of Sydney.

“To think like a scientist and wonder like a child.” –on Carol’s about page (blog)

Mid-winter is peak lyrebird time with the males singing for hours each day. I managed to snap this male displaying in the treetops yesterday afternoon and it turned a crap day into a good one. — Carol Probets, tweet 18 June 2019



Click on the photo to enlarge

“Superb Lyrebird”

Carol Probets is active on Twitter: @carolprobets | twitter url link

Carol has interesting posts at her WP blog Lyreades

— if you’d like a starter, this post is full of colourful flowers:

Some wildflowers of Western Australia | 07 Nov 2016

— and this has amazing photos of “waterfalls” of mist flowing down a cliff face

Katoomba’s Phantom Falls | photos taken 06 Aug 2016, Blue Mountains

She’s also contributed a story to The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney website:

Winter birding in the Blue Mountains | 06 May 2019

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Photo by Carol Probets

Advertisements