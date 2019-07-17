The Bright Side of Blue

I can’t help but be fascinated by the colour blue. Since childhood I’ve liked blue in its various forms especially turquoise, cobalt blue and navy blue. I’m intrigued how blue can be perceived as negative or sad (feeling blue) yet many people profess that blue is their favourite colour and genuinely like it.

When I told Damien that I had the “winter blues” he gifted me these words:

“…try to see blue as a beautiful sky and not a sorrowful sigh…”

— Damien B. Donnelly

My “blue as a beautiful sky” photo comes courtesy of Pepix who took stunning photos outside her home in Germany. This particular photo gives me such a feeling of fresh air and lightness of spirit.. perhaps I could simply float up into the beautiful blue sky?

From: Wolkentage (where you can see 5 more photos)

If you’ve seen the movie Notting Hill you’ll recall Anna and William’s discussion about the poster of Chagall’s painting in William’s apartment. Anna comments that “It feels like how love should be. Floating through a dark blue sky.” Soon after she adds that “Happiness isn’t happiness without a violin-playing goat”.

There’s a funny little twist to this story. I found a Buzzfeed article that runs through this very sequence and concludes with close-up stills of their wedding cake. Did you know the cake is decorated with a violin-playing goat? I had no idea!

In the absence of beautiful blue sky,

how to avoid a sorrowful sigh?

This photo by Leya caught my eye

From a post by Leya featuring word-photo pairs (this illustrated “polychromatic”)

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements