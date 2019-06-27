Cow, Dragons in Tapanui

Cow letterbox, next to the white “anchored” property of my last post. Later we visited the print shop in town and I photographed dragons. In Tapanui dragons have more meaning than what you might imagine. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

A few years ago, Tapanui became the American town of Millhaven in the movie Pete’s Dragon. Here be Dragons…

I found a video about Tapanui and the Pete’s Dragon experience – great little video. But the Auckland presenters bang on about Tapanui being in the middle of nowhere… what!? It’s in the centre of everything the way I see it.

The video is a great way to see Tapanui, meet some locals, see the town transformed into Millhaven USA. Also, nice view of the Blue Mountains with snow.

LINK:   to video about Tapanui

Impulse decision: I’ll show you these photos because this building is in the video. First and last photos by Liz. Middle photo by Nigel

Front view.

tapanui_weathered_01

Side view.

tapanui_weathered_02

Side view.

tapanui_weathered_03

Text and photos by Liz unless otherwise attributed; Exploring Colour (2019)

