Yellow-eyed Penguins (NZ endemic)

The yellow-eyed penguin or hoiho is endemic to New Zealand and much effort is put into trying to look after and protect those that are left – their conservation status is Threatened – Nationally Endangered which means they are facing high risk of extinction in the short term. One bright winter’s day in Dunedin we found this yellow-eyed penguin painted on the wall of a side-alley off George Street. Taken by Nigel in July 2017.
Photos by Michael Scandling
This evening Michael Scandling (California, USA) posted a couple of fabulous photos that he took of these penguins when he visited New Zealand – he took them June 28, 2018. I really recommend that you take a look at his shots: Michael’s yellow-eyed penguins
Some video-clips
Otago Daily Times: Mended Penguins Waddle Back To Sea
Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust (on Facebook) has a number of videos. Here’s a link to one that I particularly enjoyed watching: Adult hoiho release
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Thank you very much for the link, Liz. I didn’t really want to post this on my blog, because it’s too much of a downer: My understanding is that climate change is warming the waters in such a way that they have to swim further and farther and further out for their meals. There will come a time when they just can’t swim that far.
Years ago, when I visited NZ, We were thrilled to see 3 Yellow-eyed penguins at the protected area near Dunedin. Our group was about to leave, thinking we would not see any because a big old sea lion was handing around on the beach, when a little fellow popped up out of the water. Then the others followed. It was one of the highlights of our visit.
What a beautiful story.. thank you Louella!
What a terrific bird, but endangered like so many other species here on Earth. When sitting on our balcony in Berlin, we can watch minibats at twilight, our latest crazy discovery of city-nature. Cheers @ Ulli
And, sadly, they’re mostly endangered because of us humans. I love watching bats here too – but haven’t seen any yet this summer. Maybe it’s been too wet.
Please send some of your rain, here on Berlin actually Sahara feeling again like last summer, too dry and really too hot (37 degrees Celsius). I can not understand why there are still people denying change of climate rapidly ongoing.
