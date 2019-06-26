Yellow-eyed Penguins (NZ endemic)

The yellow-eyed penguin or hoiho is endemic to New Zealand and much effort is put into trying to look after and protect those that are left – their conservation status is Threatened – Nationally Endangered which means they are facing high risk of extinction in the short term. One bright winter’s day in Dunedin we found this yellow-eyed penguin painted on the wall of a side-alley off George Street. Taken by Nigel in July 2017.

Photos by Michael Scandling

This evening Michael Scandling (California, USA) posted a couple of fabulous photos that he took of these penguins when he visited New Zealand – he took them June 28, 2018. I really recommend that you take a look at his shots: Michael’s yellow-eyed penguins

Some video-clips

Otago Daily Times: Mended Penguins Waddle Back To Sea

Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust (on Facebook) has a number of videos. Here’s a link to one that I particularly enjoyed watching: Adult hoiho release

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

