Top Nosh is THE cafe located a short walk up the road from us in Tapanui. Yesterday after a local loop walk we called into Top Nosh and while there I photographed these food items sitting on the timber bar in the front window. Quite novel… cooked breakfast as painted rocks 🙂

— Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

With our hot drinks we had… orange and poppy seed cake. Yum!

The “build your own breakfast” menu

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

