Top Nosh is THE cafe located a short walk up the road from us in Tapanui. Yesterday after a local loop walk we called into Top Nosh and while there I photographed these food items sitting on the timber bar in the front window. Quite novel… cooked breakfast as painted rocks 🙂
— Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
With our hot drinks we had… orange and poppy seed cake. Yum!
The “build your own breakfast” menu
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Funny idea!
Gave us a chuckle 🙂
Beautiful. Almost good enough to eat. Hard on the teeth though.
Hahaha.. yes! 🙂 🙂
Cute rocks. The cake sounds delish!
Top Nosh always have little cakes on display but they change the flavours. The orange and poppyseed cakes are easily my favourite – I hope they do them again soon!
