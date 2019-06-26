Build Your Own Breakfast

Top Nosh  is THE cafe located a short walk up the road from us in Tapanui. Yesterday after a local loop walk we called into Top Nosh and while there I photographed these food items sitting on the timber bar in the front window. Quite novel… cooked breakfast as painted rocks 🙂

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

breakfast_topnosh_01

With our hot drinks we had… orange and poppy seed cake. Yum!

top_nosh_orangecake

The “build your own breakfast” menu

breakfast_topnosh_02

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

6 thoughts on “Build Your Own Breakfast

Add yours

    1. Top Nosh always have little cakes on display but they change the flavours. The orange and poppyseed cakes are easily my favourite – I hope they do them again soon!

      Like

      Reply

