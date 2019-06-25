I Go Weak

Admiring this brilliant photo by Steve Gingold I pondered the words for my title. I’d found the photo on his blog, requested permission, got a prompt response, and wanted to publish. I considered Silent Admiration (my response when I first saw the photo) but it seemed too ho-hum. I focused on the beauty of colour and form and faintly heard the strains of Alison Moyet singing these lines…

I go weak. I go weak. Weak in the presence of beauty.

red-maple-leaves-061719-800

“I’ll close out Spring with a colorful Red Maple image…” — Steve Gingold

from Steve’s solstice post:   06.21.2019 Summah!

Steve Gingold is a Nature Photographer blogging at Stephen Gingold Nature Photography Blog  – Images of Nature from Western New England

— Posted by Liz, photo used with permission; Exploring Colour (2019)

