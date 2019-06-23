Walking Distance

Unusually nice day on Saturday for a winter weekend. After visiting our local cafe we did a loop walk around part of town and enjoyed the bright landscape – nice change from all the grey we’ve had over the last few weeks. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
— photos taken by Nigel
Walking along a back road, direct view to the Blue Mountains
As we walked along the road a playful fluffy cat with energy-to-burn appeared from nowhere and ran along beside us. It’d get distracted in long grass by a roadside ditch, get behind, and then tear up the road after us!
We turned the corner to head back to town (leaving the cat behind)…
and admired a densely planted native garden with a good variety of plants.
We especially admired the Chionochloa flavicans. It’s a North Island plant that naturally grows on cliffs and rock faces. It’s widely planted in gardens and public spaces as it’s good-looking and easy-care.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Beautiful scenery, Liz! I always enjoy when an unexpected and happy visitor joins me on a walk! 🐈💗
This is a bit of New Zealand that could be California. It’s uncanny.
Interesting!
A walk on a bright winter day makes you feel great and I do love to get a bit of sun in winter. 🙂
Days are getting longer in NZ now.. not that it’ll be noticeable for a long while yet 🙂
