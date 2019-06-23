Walking Distance

Unusually nice day on Saturday for a winter weekend. After visiting our local cafe we did a loop walk around part of town and enjoyed the bright landscape – nice change from all the grey we’ve had over the last few weeks. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

— photos taken by Nigel

Walking along a back road, direct view to the Blue Mountains

As we walked along the road a playful fluffy cat with energy-to-burn appeared from nowhere and ran along beside us. It’d get distracted in long grass by a roadside ditch, get behind, and then tear up the road after us!

We turned the corner to head back to town (leaving the cat behind)…

and admired a densely planted native garden with a good variety of plants.

We especially admired the Chionochloa flavicans. It’s a North Island plant that naturally grows on cliffs and rock faces. It’s widely planted in gardens and public spaces as it’s good-looking and easy-care.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

