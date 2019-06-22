Barn and Silos, West Otago (NZ) Old weathered barn with three silos seen as we drove back to Tapanui from Waikaka this afternoon. West Otago, New Zealand. Click on the photo to enlarge. Taken by Nigel Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Barn and Silos, West Otago (NZ)” Add yours I love to see old weathered barns. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, same here.. great excitement when we find one previously unknown to us! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I love to see old weathered barns.
Yes, same here.. great excitement when we find one previously unknown to us!
