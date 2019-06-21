Gorge Creek (Central Otago, NZ) Colourful rose hips and poplar tree foliage at Gorge Creek near Fruitlands in autumn. Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 30 April 2019 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Gorge Creek (Central Otago, NZ)” Add yours Feels a bit strange to me to be seeing rose hips and yellow foliage! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
