ropeable [Adjective]
1. Able to be roped and so restrained.
2. (Australia, New Zealand) Angry to the point of needing to be restrained from violent action.
— Photos taken at Bluff (a port town) this afternoon.
— south coast of the South Island, near Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand
We drove to Bluff and enjoyed lunch at the cafe in The Lighthouse Gallery (below). Returning to our car, Nigel alerted me to the decoratively roped pole nearby.
This same cafe, posted Sept 2018: Art Deco Beauties in Bluff (3)
More Art Deco in Bluff: Art Deco Beauties in Bluff
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I don’t mind being ropeable in the first sense, Liz, but I definitely do not want to be ropeable in the secondd. 🙂
What a find! And I am definitely going to add ropeable to my vocabulary.
Bluff always delivers.. it’s a great little town.
I guess we are all ropeable in one sense or the other! I like the roped pole, a work of art on a regular street corner.
I was cold and keen to get in the car but when Nigel pointed it out I had to get some photos – I was very taken with the decorative effect achieved with the ropework. It also seemed particularly appropriate in a port town.
Love the photos and words. Never looked up the word ropeable before, although I’ve certainly heard it used in the kiwi vernacular. It’s a great word.
Thought you might like it! Different writing approach for me. I looked it up because I suspected a peculiarly Antipodean meaning. Then I liked the way the meaning was presented at https://www.yourdictionary.com/ropeable where I got this from. Thanks Kay!
