ropeable [Adjective]

1. Able to be roped and so restrained.

2. (Australia, New Zealand) Angry to the point of needing to be restrained from violent action.

— Photos taken at Bluff (a port town) this afternoon.

— south coast of the South Island, near Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand

We drove to Bluff and enjoyed lunch at the cafe in The Lighthouse Gallery (below). Returning to our car, Nigel alerted me to the decoratively roped pole nearby.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

