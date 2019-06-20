Ropeable

ropeable [Adjective]
1. Able to be roped and so restrained.
2. (Australia, New Zealand) Angry to the point of needing to be restrained from violent action.

— Photos taken at Bluff (a port town) this afternoon.
— south coast of the South Island, near Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand

ropeable_01

ropeable_02

ropeable_03

We drove to Bluff and enjoyed lunch at the cafe in The Lighthouse Gallery (below). Returning to our car, Nigel alerted me to the decoratively roped pole nearby.

lighthouse_gallery_1400w

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

7 thoughts on “Ropeable

    1. I was cold and keen to get in the car but when Nigel pointed it out I had to get some photos – I was very taken with the decorative effect achieved with the ropework. It also seemed particularly appropriate in a port town.

%d bloggers like this: