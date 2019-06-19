Dawn Light(s)

tapanui_20190619_early
Frosty pink and blue dawn this morning. Colourful lights glowing on the town tree. Moon. We were walking to the cafe down the street and Nigel took this shot. Click on the photo to enlarge
Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Dawn Light(s)

Add yours

  1. I love the delicate colors of the dawn’s early light and your image captures them so well. Kudos to Nigel for taking the shot and to the both of you for being up early enough to see it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: