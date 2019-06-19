Dawn Light(s) Frosty pink and blue dawn this morning. Colourful lights glowing on the town tree. Moon. We were walking to the cafe down the street and Nigel took this shot. Click on the photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Dawn Light(s)” Add yours I love the delicate colors of the dawn’s early light and your image captures them so well. Kudos to Nigel for taking the shot and to the both of you for being up early enough to see it. LikeLike Reply I love the small towns in New Zealand. You’re making me homesick. Do you see: I said homesick. And I don’t even live in New Zealand. What does that tell you? LikeLike Reply Such pastel skies LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Very pretty this morning with shades of pink and blue all over the sky. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I love the delicate colors of the dawn’s early light and your image captures them so well. Kudos to Nigel for taking the shot and to the both of you for being up early enough to see it.
LikeLike
I love the small towns in New Zealand. You’re making me homesick. Do you see: I said homesick. And I don’t even live in New Zealand. What does that tell you?
LikeLike
Such pastel skies
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very pretty this morning with shades of pink and blue all over the sky.
LikeLike