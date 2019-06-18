Matagouri at Moa Flat (NZ) Summer day at Moa Flat, Otago (New Zealand). Matagouri or “wild Irishman” is a native, very thorny shrub/tree. See this DOC page for info. Taken by Nigel 12 Jan 2019. Discaria toumatou Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Matagouri at Moa Flat (NZ)” Add yours According to the article at http://www.terrain.net.nz/friends-of-te-henui-group/table-1/discaria-toumatou-matagouri.html, this is the only endemic New Zealand plant with thorns. Was it the thorniness that inspired the name “wild Irishman”? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply As far as I recall that name has been around since the time of the early settlers and I think there were some pretty “wild” Irish among them, especially once the gold rush started. I suspect the association is more from the straggly, raggedy, unkempt outward appearance of the shrub rather than the thorns. I did a post that has a close-up of the thorns at: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2019/01/31/barbs-thorns-spears/ I’m a bit surprised that it’s the only endemic with thorns but technically that’s probably true. We have plants with nasty hooks, prickles, spears and stings so a bush walk can be pretty challenging off-track.. I may put a post together on the subject if we have enough photos. LikeLike Reply Oh wow, this reminds me of a Russian Olive tree. Thanks for sharing, great photography! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
According to the article at http://www.terrain.net.nz/friends-of-te-henui-group/table-1/discaria-toumatou-matagouri.html, this is the only endemic New Zealand plant with thorns. Was it the thorniness that inspired the name “wild Irishman”?
As far as I recall that name has been around since the time of the early settlers and I think there were some pretty “wild” Irish among them, especially once the gold rush started. I suspect the association is more from the straggly, raggedy, unkempt outward appearance of the shrub rather than the thorns. I did a post that has a close-up of the thorns at: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2019/01/31/barbs-thorns-spears/ I’m a bit surprised that it’s the only endemic with thorns but technically that’s probably true. We have plants with nasty hooks, prickles, spears and stings so a bush walk can be pretty challenging off-track.. I may put a post together on the subject if we have enough photos.
Oh wow, this reminds me of a Russian Olive tree. Thanks for sharing, great photography!
