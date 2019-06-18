Matagouri at Moa Flat (NZ)

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Summer day at Moa Flat, Otago (New Zealand). Matagouri or “wild Irishman” is a native, very thorny shrub/tree. See this DOC page for info. Taken by Nigel 12 Jan 2019. Discaria toumatou
3 thoughts on "Matagouri at Moa Flat (NZ)

    1. As far as I recall that name has been around since the time of the early settlers and I think there were some pretty “wild” Irish among them, especially once the gold rush started. I suspect the association is more from the straggly, raggedy, unkempt outward appearance of the shrub rather than the thorns. I did a post that has a close-up of the thorns at: https://exploringcolour.wordpress.com/2019/01/31/barbs-thorns-spears/ I’m a bit surprised that it’s the only endemic with thorns but technically that’s probably true. We have plants with nasty hooks, prickles, spears and stings so a bush walk can be pretty challenging off-track.. I may put a post together on the subject if we have enough photos.

