Spotted Shags (Cormorants)

Spotted shags and a single gull, found by Nigel yesterday when he visited the Kaka Point area in The Catlins. Looking at the photos last night, neither of us knew the identity of this shag but I’m confident from my online research that these are Spotted Shags.
This is on the south coast of the South Island, New Zealand
Following photos have been cropped from the 2nd photo
Further Information
There are great photos of the spotted shag in this article at TERRAIN
YouTube video showing spotted shags in breeding season on cliff ledge:
A Minute in New Zealand – Spotted shag (Stictocarbo punctatus)
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Wonderful birds! I’ve seen cormorants fishing in the Garonne and been amazed at how long they can stay beneath the water.
Amazing! Also love how they hang their wings out to dry LOL
Exactly. Someone told me they do that to throw shade on the water so they can see the fish below. Don’t know if it’s true, but it sounds smart to me.
They need to dry out after those long dives that you noticed. Something to do with a lack of oil to keep the water out I think – I’m hazy on the exact explanation without looking it up!
It’s amazing how they do it, anyway. They look as though they’re standing on the water…oh, wait…
Those are great, Liz and Nigel. And I was the first (other than you) to see them! 😊
Absolutely, you’re the first! Thank you Tanja 🙂
