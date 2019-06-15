Spotted Shags (Cormorants)

Spotted shags and a single gull, found by Nigel yesterday when he visited the Kaka Point area in The Catlins. Looking at the photos last night, neither of us knew the identity of this shag but I’m confident from my online research that these are Spotted Shags.

This is on the south coast of the South Island, New Zealand

Following photos have been cropped from the 2nd photo

Further Information

There are great photos of the spotted shag in this article at TERRAIN

YouTube video showing spotted shags in breeding season on cliff ledge:

A Minute in New Zealand – Spotted shag (Stictocarbo punctatus)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements