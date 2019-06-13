Recently I’ve joined Twitter – way more interesting than I expected! Today I’m sharing a brilliant photo of phloem cells posted to Twitter on June 11, 2019 by Scion. Remember learning about phloem at school? – this photo would have made my learning so much more interesting!

Scion is a New Zealand government-owned company or Crown Research Insititute (CRI). They “specialise in research, science and technology development for the forestry, wood and wood-derived materials and other biomaterial sectors.” – from the Scion website: Who we are

— A “scion” refers to a cutting or shoot used to form a graft. Our name encompasses how we are growing biobased opportunities for sustainable solutions from our core forest science capabilities.

Phloem Cells

“These are phloem cells. Phloem, is the living tissue in plants that transport food made in the leaves to other parts of the plant.” – from the tweet

— Photo taken by Fiona Dean, Scion

An amazing shot taken by Fiona Dean

Of course I’ve contacted Scion and gained permission to post this photo here…

— and at the same time I asked about the colours and what they mean. I was so pleased when they offered an explanation in their reply – thanks Scion !!

Explanation of the Colours

“She took the image with the fluorescent microscope. Cross sections of tree stem were treated with a fluorescent dye to make the phloem cells fluoresce as blue. The orange cells are tannin cells and the green ones are ray cells.”

Further information

Scion have a well-presented Website and are active on Twitter @scion_research

Text by Liz, photo by Fiona Dean at Scion; Exploring Colour (2019)

