Winter Cheer

Yesterday we made an afternoon trip to Invercargill and spent some time at Queens Park. Winter has arrived and it’s been wet and cold for days on end – grey cloud, drizzle and rain. It felt wonderful to get out of the car for a walk in the park and find that even in winter there was colour to be found in the gardens. Southland, New Zealand

Queens Park, Invercargill (NZ)

— photos taken 10 June 2019 by Nigel

Aucuba japonica ‘Variegata’

aucuba_ibot20190610_700w

Cordyline australis ‘Albertii’

albertii_ibot20190610_700w

Viburnum davidii

viburnum_davidii_ibot20190610_700w

Carved mossy initials

mossy_grafitti_ibot20190610_700w

A lot of my time recently has been spent getting us operational on Twitter and the above photos are what I prepared and used for a Growplan tweet earlier today. If  you’re on Twitter and would like to follow any or all of the following accounts you’d be very welcome!

Liz on Twitter:   @ExploringColour

Nigel on Twitter:   @Nigel_Cowburn   @Nigel_Cowburn

Nigel is a landscape architect and his company is Growplan:

Growplan on WordPress:   https://growplan.wordpress.com/

Growplan on Twitter:   @Growplan_NZ   @Growplan_NZ

Just for fun.. here’s a poster from inside The Cheeky Llama cafe, a tea kiosk that’s within Queens Park. We stopped by for some refreshments there yesterday.

ibot_10June2019_safe_lunch_500w
Photo taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: