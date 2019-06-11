Winter Cheer

Yesterday we made an afternoon trip to Invercargill and spent some time at Queens Park. Winter has arrived and it’s been wet and cold for days on end – grey cloud, drizzle and rain. It felt wonderful to get out of the car for a walk in the park and find that even in winter there was colour to be found in the gardens. Southland, New Zealand

Queens Park, Invercargill (NZ)

— photos taken 10 June 2019 by Nigel

Aucuba japonica ‘Variegata’

Cordyline australis ‘Albertii’

Viburnum davidii

Carved mossy initials

Just for fun.. here’s a poster from inside The Cheeky Llama cafe, a tea kiosk that’s within Queens Park. We stopped by for some refreshments there yesterday.



— Photo taken by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

