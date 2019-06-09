More Flora Models

A few more Brendel Models, viewed on our visit to the exhibition A Garden of Earthly Delights at the Hocken Library in Dunedin on 29 May 2019. It runs until 11 August. If you haven’t seen my last post Temple of Flora there are more models there along with information about the models and their history. They were made in Germany and acquired in the late 1880s. Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

In reality the flower below was bright yellow. The petals were very reflective and I overdid the light adjustment.

Liverwort photos taken by Nigel

Base of the liver-wort model, on an old Geology Department work table with nearly a century’s worth of grafitti.

Venus flytrap model

Signage that was above the models in my first two photos. Robert and Reinhold Brendel were father and son.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

