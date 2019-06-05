In my original photo the word Digitalis is faintly visible on the base of this model foxglove, one of a collection of Brendel Models included in the Hocken Library exhibition A Garden of Earthly Delights which runs until 11 August 2019 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The models were acquired in the late 1880s and were made in Germany by father and son. [As an aside, the title of the large tome on the table is Temple of Flora.]
Robert Brendel (1821 – 1898)
Reinhold Brendel (1861 – 1927)
This morning I found that Judith of the WP blog Beyond the Window Box had conveniently posted lovely photos of real foxglove flowers and she kindly allowed me to show one of her photos here…
From Judith’s post: Foxglove Spots
Some of the Brendel Models. Click on the photo to enlarge
I’ve already blogged about the colourful teaching charts on the far wall
Recently reproduced edition of Thornton’s Temple of Flora.
Robert John Thornton, 1768 – 1837, England
The Temple of Flora, 2008
Modigliani paper bound with goatskin leather
Click on photo to enlarge
Page from Temple of Flora
Click on the page image to enlarge
These notes refer to the Brendel Models, the Temple of Flora, and to the large work table that holds the display.
Click on the image to enlarge
