Natural History

“These twelve vibrantly coloured posters are from a set of 86 acquired for use as instructional and visual aids by William Blaxland Benham, Professor of Biology at the University of Otago from 1898 … they were produced from 1894 onwards, by Fromann & Morian, a printing house in Darmstadt, Germany that existed from 1850 – 1930.” [extract taken from notes displayed by the posters, italics added by me – Liz]

From:  A Garden of Earthly Delights (exhibition)
At:       Hocken Library, Dunedin, New Zealand
The exhibition runs until August 11, 2019

New Wall Charts For Teaching Natural History

— photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N). We didn’t photo all of the posters.

hocken20190529_colourful_01N

hocken20190529_colourful_02N

hocken20190529_colourful_03L

hocken20190529_colourful_04L

hocken20190529_colourful_05L

hocken20190529_colourful_06L

hocken20190529_colourful_07L

hocken20190529_colourful_08L

Nigel took this photo of the collection (with me getting in the way below). It gives an idea of the size of the display – it looked stunningly gorgeous!

hocken20190529_colourful_10N

Notes that accompanied the wall charts. Click on the image to enlarge

hocken20190529_colourful_11N

I’ve shown this chart in a previous post but beneath it you’ll see a detail image of the bee – I cropped it from this photo.

hocken20190529_colourful_12N

Bee detail

hocken20190529_colourful_13

NB: these posters and more can be seen online courtesy of the University of Otago. Follow the link and then you can click on any thumbnail to see a good large-size photo. From there you can click through in slide-show format  >>  Fromann & Morian posters

This is my fourth post on the exhibition. Click here to see the other posts

Here is a link to  Hocken Library website

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

 

  3. They’re beautiful posters! I’d love to have the Daucus carota one – I grow it here and it’s a lovely plant. (But I wouldn’t want the Lamium album one because it would remind me of how much that wants to take over my garden! It’s a terrible weed here, grows huge, and is very hard to get rid of!)

    1. Did you see in the info notes that the charts can still be bought, from Germany? We inherited several Lamium in a past garden.. the lamium with icky pink flowers was a real weed. Another one with colourful foliage and brighter flowers was lovely, quite big in size but didn’t seem to spread too much. A white-flowered one struggled to survive. Gore gardens have a white-flowered one with frosted-type leaves, really pretty, and it seems to be well-behaved. I’ve got photos stashed away on my computer somewhere, it’s very pretty.

      1. I did see that….hmm! I have read about several garden lamiums, but would be wary of them here. They seem to survive in the driest of soils. (And were about the only thing that could survive when there were huge conifers on the other side of the fence.)

