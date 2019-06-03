“These twelve vibrantly coloured posters are from a set of 86 acquired for use as instructional and visual aids by William Blaxland Benham, Professor of Biology at the University of Otago from 1898 … they were produced from 1894 onwards, by Fromann & Morian, a printing house in Darmstadt, Germany that existed from 1850 – 1930.” [extract taken from notes displayed by the posters, italics added by me – Liz]

From: A Garden of Earthly Delights (exhibition)

At: Hocken Library, Dunedin, New Zealand

The exhibition runs until August 11, 2019

New Wall Charts For Teaching Natural History

— photos taken by Liz (L) and Nigel (N). We didn’t photo all of the posters.



N

N

L

L

L

L

L

L

Nigel took this photo of the collection (with me getting in the way below). It gives an idea of the size of the display – it looked stunningly gorgeous!

N

Notes that accompanied the wall charts. Click on the image to enlarge

N

I’ve shown this chart in a previous post but beneath it you’ll see a detail image of the bee – I cropped it from this photo.

N

Bee detail

NB: these posters and more can be seen online courtesy of the University of Otago. Follow the link and then you can click on any thumbnail to see a good large-size photo. From there you can click through in slide-show format >> Fromann & Morian posters

This is my fourth post on the exhibition. Click here to see the other posts

Here is a link to Hocken Library website

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements