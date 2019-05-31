Swirling Water

Driving to Millers Flat we noticed how high the Clutha River was. After leaving Faigan’s Cafe we decided to drive to Roxburgh and have a look at the hydro dam. At the base of the dam the air was chilly and there was a constant roar from the rushing water. Here’s two photos of Roxburgh Dam and the Clutha River. Driving from the dam back to Roxburgh I noticed pretty autumn apple trees with bright red fruit. Outside of the car there was a strong sweet smell of over-ripe apples.

Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz May 31, 2019

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

