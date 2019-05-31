Clever Costume

Four Square is an iconic brand in New Zealand, a national network of grocery stores easily recognised by the colourful number four and the “four square man” always on display. I was just reading at the  Four Square website  that “Four Square turns 95 in 2019 – having been founded in 1924”.

This afternoon we visited Faigan’s Cafe at Millers Flat and glancing at a display I noticed a mannequin with an unusual costume featuring the Four Square logo. Looking more closely I found the costume was made from plastic tags that secure bread bags!

Millers Flat, Teviot Valley (near Roxburgh), Central Otago, New Zealand

Four Square logo and Scottish Flag

Faigan’s Cafe used to be a community-owned Four Square store and in 2014 they’d entered this costume in a local Wearable Tartan Art competition.

four_square_roxburgh_01

four_square_roxburgh_03

four_square_roxburgh_02

four_square_roxburgh_04

four_square_roxburgh_05

four_square_roxburgh_06

For those of you unfamiliar with the “Four Square man” (Charlie) here’s a photo that I took in Tapanui 18 March 2018 at the local Four Square store.

rsz_Tapanui_4Square_2018Mar18

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Clever Costume

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: