Clever Costume

Four Square is an iconic brand in New Zealand, a national network of grocery stores easily recognised by the colourful number four and the “four square man” always on display. I was just reading at the Four Square website that “Four Square turns 95 in 2019 – having been founded in 1924”.

This afternoon we visited Faigan’s Cafe at Millers Flat and glancing at a display I noticed a mannequin with an unusual costume featuring the Four Square logo. Looking more closely I found the costume was made from plastic tags that secure bread bags!

Millers Flat, Teviot Valley (near Roxburgh), Central Otago, New Zealand

Four Square logo and Scottish Flag

Faigan’s Cafe used to be a community-owned Four Square store and in 2014 they’d entered this costume in a local Wearable Tartan Art competition.

For those of you unfamiliar with the “Four Square man” (Charlie) here’s a photo that I took in Tapanui 18 March 2018 at the local Four Square store.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

