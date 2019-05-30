Opening the doors into “A Garden of Earthly Delights” was a bright and colourful experience. It’s an exciting display space to enter and a joy to explore. Here’s an introduction to the exhibition (which ends on 11 August 2019).
nb: this post continues on from my previous post A Garden of Earthly Delights
Hocken Library, Dunedin, New Zealand. Hocken Website
Photos taken 29 May 2019 by Liz unless otherwise attributed.
A Garden of Earthly Delights
These photos show one end of the exhibition, there’s plenty more to see.
Looking directly into the bright pink room…
One of the posters from the back wall – Linaria vulgaris. The outside of the doors leading into the exhibition were decorated with details from this poster.
Karearea (New Zealand falcon), c. 1970
Gelatin silver print
Given by the photographer in 1991
George R. Chance, 1916-2008, Aotearoa
“This particular bird was a local that used to fly between Flagstaff and Mount Allen. George Chance made a number of very large prints like this one using his own enlarger, a Durst 600. A second copy of this photograph was hung in the Hall of Birds at the Otago Museum when John Darby was a curator there.”
— excerpt from the information for this exhibit
Additional information: New Zealand falcon | New Zealand Birds Online
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
