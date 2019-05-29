Steve Schwartzman gave me a link to his stunning photo of kelp swirling in the surf at Bluff taken 24 February, 2017. Bluff is a port town right down the bottom of the South Island (not far from Invercargill). Southland, New Zealand
Here’s part of the description from Steve’s blog-post: “The bull kelp (Durvillaea antarctica or D. poha) swayed back and forth as the waves rolled in and the water flowed quickly out again. The movement fascinated me to the point that I took over 200 pictures of it in a quest for the ultimately compelling configuration.”
Click on the photo to enlarge
Taken by Steve Schwartzman (Texas, USA). Steve blogs at Portraits of Wildflowers
From his post: New Zealand: kelp in surf at Bluff
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
WOW! I’ve never seen anything like that!!
Neat photo! And now I’m hungry for a plate of egg noodles.
hahaha 🙂
Thanks to both of you. Beautiful patterns. Semi-abstract.
I love to watch the kelp swirling in the water near the shore, Steve has captured it so beautifully!
