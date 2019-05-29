Steve Schwartzman gave me a link to his stunning photo of kelp swirling in the surf at Bluff taken 24 February, 2017. Bluff is a port town right down the bottom of the South Island (not far from Invercargill). Southland, New Zealand

Here’s part of the description from Steve’s blog-post: “The bull kelp (Durvillaea antarctica or D. poha) swayed back and forth as the waves rolled in and the water flowed quickly out again. The movement fascinated me to the point that I took over 200 pictures of it in a quest for the ultimately compelling configuration.”

Taken by Steve Schwartzman (Texas, USA). Steve blogs at Portraits of Wildflowers

From his post: New Zealand: kelp in surf at Bluff

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

