Peace and Quiet

The cafe in Tuatara Lodge, Invercargill is my go-to place to sit down with good food, a hot drink and just chill out and forget about everything else. Yesterday (Saturday) I sat down to enjoy one of my favourite comfort foods – savoury mince on toast – which they do really well. Later I had coffee and a peppermint slice. I’d come prepared with a book and thoroughly enjoyed doing nothing for ages. Nigel was with me apart from when he went to the nearby public library.

You may recognise the mannequin as I’ve shared photos from this cafe before. This time she’s wearing really cool shades…

My idea of happily chilling out.. and to cap it off I’m Number One!!

The book of poems I’ve bought along to read is “feeding the dogs” by Kay McKenzie Cooke. Kay is a truly local poet having grown up in Southland, now living in Dunedin, Otago.

Here’s one of the smaller poems from Kay’s book along with a photo taken by Nigel on a recent trip to Central Otago, 30 April, when there was snow already on the mountains (we’re now in late autumn in New Zealand). This was taken as we were on our way to Alexandra.

mountain feet

— by Kay McKenzie Cooke

Mountains

because they don’t speak

receive my undivided attention.

I regard

highly the way they

shoulder snow, shrug

off the weight

of cloud, stand

legs astride, feet

planted like the farmers stand

when they discuss

the weather, but bigger —

as massive

as the sky

they breathe in

and never breathe out.

— Kay McKenzie Cooke has a WP blog at CUTTINGS

Autumn leaves litter the cafe entry, both sides of the door

and a sheep peers over a plywood divider by one of the tables.

Another photo of the mannequin with more of the surrounds

Lastly, the Tuatara Lodge building seen from the outside – I really like it!

Previous post I did about the same cafe: Tuatara Backpackers

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except for the one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

