Peace and Quiet

The cafe in Tuatara Lodge, Invercargill is my go-to place to sit down with good food, a hot drink and just chill out and forget about everything else. Yesterday (Saturday) I sat down to enjoy one of my favourite comfort foods – savoury mince on toast – which they do really well. Later I had coffee and a peppermint slice. I’d come prepared with a book and thoroughly enjoyed doing nothing for ages. Nigel was with me apart from when he went to the nearby public library.
You may recognise the mannequin as I’ve shared photos from this cafe before. This time she’s wearing really cool shades…
My idea of happily chilling out.. and to cap it off I’m Number One!!
The book of poems I’ve bought along to read is “feeding the dogs” by Kay McKenzie Cooke. Kay is a truly local poet having grown up in Southland, now living in Dunedin, Otago.
Here’s one of the smaller poems from Kay’s book along with a photo taken by Nigel on a recent trip to Central Otago, 30 April, when there was snow already on the mountains (we’re now in late autumn in New Zealand). This was taken as we were on our way to Alexandra.
mountain feet
— by Kay McKenzie Cooke
Mountains
because they don’t speak
receive my undivided attention.
I regard
highly the way they
shoulder snow, shrug
off the weight
of cloud, stand
legs astride, feet
planted like the farmers stand
when they discuss
the weather, but bigger —
as massive
as the sky
they breathe in
and never breathe out.
— Kay McKenzie Cooke has a WP blog at CUTTINGS
Autumn leaves litter the cafe entry, both sides of the door
and a sheep peers over a plywood divider by one of the tables.
Another photo of the mannequin with more of the surrounds
Lastly, the Tuatara Lodge building seen from the outside – I really like it!
Previous post I did about the same cafe: Tuatara Backpackers
Text by Liz, photos by Liz except for the one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
The mountain range is wonderful! And I like the flower-sunshine-glasses!
Glad you enjoyed these Pepix!
We all need one of those places to just sit and chill. 😊
Essential.. at least one and preferably more! I have a favourite place in each town or city that we spend the most time in. Here in Tapanui, in Gore and Invercargill, and in Dunedin. And some favs scattered around in rural areas 🙂
It was perhaps a little more than a year ago when you featured a post about the Tuatara that captivated Benjamin. I remember it well because he became such a fan of this ancient creature and we enjoyed our researched findings about them. So much so, that I purchased a stuffed toy replica for him from a New Zealand store! It remains one of his favorites. “Tut” has been the star at several preschool show and tell events at two different schools. Benjamin is always so proud when sharing with others the, unknown to them, Tuatara…he even taught his teachers! This lovely cafe reminds me of a favorite spot of mine that, for many years prior to my retirement, was my refueling place every morning following the night shift. I was a regular, so much so that “my table” was left open for me. An hour or more was delightfully passed with some pleasant conversation, excellent food, the best coffee and whatever book I was currently reading. I do miss that place! I love the Kay McKenzie Cooke poem and appreciate another new blog to explore. Your photos, and Nigel’s, are always enjoyable and today especially the one showing the Tuatara Lodge. Thank-you!
Oh how precious! I’m delighted to know that you bought a toy tuatara for Benjamin and that he values this special reptile so much, even when he’s such a long way from NZ! You’ll enjoy Kay’s blog, she has such a way with words and a very strong connection to the land having been “born and bred in Southland” as they say down here!
Loved reading this post Liz😊 Kay’s poem is beautiful👌
Glad to know you enjoyed the post and Kay’s poem, thank you!
The perfect setting for Kay’s poem. Beautiful.
Thanks Sharon!
Looks like a comfy place to enjoy a snack and read, Number 1! Kay’s poem and the mountain range picture are lovely, too.
It’s nice to get away for a break sometimes 🙂
I’ll never see the word tuatara without thinking of my visit to Zealandia:
https://portraitsofwildflowers.wordpress.com/2015/05/09/when-isnt-a-lizard-a-lizard/
You won’t be surprised to hear that hardly anyone outside NZ has heard of that little animal.
I’ll like to share this and your kelp photo on my blog sometime soon if that’s ok with you Steve.. please let me know. Many thanks, Liz 🙂
Sure thing.
Every time I have this itching craving for a “New Zealand fix,” you kindly provide one. Thank you.
Awesome!
Thank you for the beautiful frame your post and Nigel’s photo has provided for my poem. I love the mountains you’ve chosen to accompany – a favourite scene of mine.
It’s a real pleasure to include a poem of yours in a post when I can, and this mountain range is so stunning. Thanks Kay!
It’s good to have a cafe where you can just take your time and chill – not many encourage you to do that!
There’s plenty of seats so usually its ok to linger and Saturday was particularly quiet in Invercargill because the annual Oyster Festival was on in Bluff (port town not far away) and it draws thousands of visitors.
And a mention of Bluff will always conjure up visions of kelp:
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s such a stunning photo of kelp. Would it be ok with you if I share the kelp photo and the tuatara photo on my blog sometime soon?
I don’t mind; go right ahead. Let everyone know New Zealand’s a special place.
Thank you Steve!
