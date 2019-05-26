Curly Tale of a Lady-Pig

Once upon a time a couple went to Invercargill on a Saturday outing. After chilling out in a city cafe for hours they walked back to their car on a back street. Looking through a high office window the lady got quite animated – she’d spotted a plump pig with a ladybird bottom on the window sill. The man got quite animated too and jokingly dubbed it a “Lady-Pig”. Both took photos 🙂
Yesterday in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Lady-Pig
— on a window-sill, Invercargill
— The End —
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Photos 1 and 3 by Nigel, 2nd by Liz
Advertisements
Ha ha! What a sight! So unusual and definately one to make you smile! 🙂 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.. we had huge smiles 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is adorable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It made me smile to know you liked the lady-pig 😉
LikeLike
And all lived happily ever after.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope so 🙂
LikeLike
Well if you can have a lady-bird, then why not a lady-pig, hehe! (Very odd, though!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha.. it IS very odd 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a whimsical combination! Thanks for making me smile, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike