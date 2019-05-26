Curly Tale of a Lady-Pig

Once upon a time a couple went to Invercargill on a Saturday outing. After chilling out in a city cafe for hours they walked back to their car on a back street. Looking through a high office window the lady got quite animated – she’d spotted a plump pig with a ladybird bottom on the window sill. The man got quite animated too and jokingly dubbed it a “Lady-Pig”. Both took photos  🙂

Yesterday in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Lady-Pig

— on a window-sill, Invercargill

inv_ladypig_02

inv_ladypig_01

inv_ladypig_03

— The End —

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Photos 1 and 3 by Nigel, 2nd by Liz

