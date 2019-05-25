A Dream of What Could Be

Great article today in the Otago Daily Times about Foulden Maar – history, what’s there including a nice selection of fossil photos, and the writer Elena McPhee has spoken with Associate Prof Daphne Lee from the University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand.
At: Sifting through layers of history
The campaign to #SaveFouldenMaar is still active – I’ve just read a tweet that informs me they’re only 300 signatures away from having 8000 people who want to #SaveFouldenMaar from being mined for diatomite. Let’s save the fossils!
You can add your signature at: Save Foulden Maar (you don’t need to be from New Zealand to sign).
If you care, then PLEASE SIGN. Thank you.
— Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Hope you’re successful and that the mining gets stopped!
Thanks Ann, opposition is gaining momentum and I do feel hopeful.
I’ve signed, Liz, and hoping for this plan to be struck down.
Thanks Ellen!
Signed and shared!
Thank you very much Anna 🙂
Thank you Liz. I just signed it and I sent it off to several other people to sign.
Wonderful.. thank you!
