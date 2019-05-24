R U OK? Blue Tree Project

“Every so often I will see something that reminds me I am alive and worth keeping that way. Recently it is this… I pass this tree every week when I drive into the city. My kids ask me about it. What it means. Why did someone paint it? Although they are 4 and 5 years old I explain…”

Wonderful blog from Nat (Western Australia) at The Depression Free Garden. This is the first I’d heard of the Blue Tree Project. Well worth following her Farm Weekly link to read how this project got started – very real and meaningful.

At: I’m not ashamed to speak up about my mental illness… Are you?

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

