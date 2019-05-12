Shifting Samson

The West Otago Vintage Museum is just up the road from us and there’s some interesting goings-on at times. One day we heard a loud clattering noise and a quick look outside made us curious about the tractor machinations in progress. I gave chase while Nigel got some shots from our driveway.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken May 01, 2019

Samson Sieve Grip Tractor

Samson Tractor was an American brand of tractors 1900 to 1923, of trucks from 1920 to 1923, and a General Motors brand from 1917 to 1923. — from Wikipedia

There’s a reader-friendly summary of the Samson Tractor history HERE

Thornbury Vintage Tractor Club (Southland NZ) have a similar tractor. Theirs dates from 1918 – good photos and information are provided HERE — according to the article there’s roughly 16 tractors that have survived in NZ and about 16 in the USA



In the first photo, the men have just arrived at the museum and are disengaging the “tow” bar (it’s a “push” bar – don’t know what the correct term is).

I was curious about the red arrow at the front.. weather vane? On Saturday I popped into the museum and found that the arrow is solid – not a weather vane. I left my email address for a response but no explanation has yet been received.

Click on the photo to enlarge

This is the “push” tractor. I was concerned that the man looking at me might be displeased with my presence but he was nice and let me know they’d be bringing another machine along the road shortly.

The next two photos were taken by Nigel. Here’s the grey Samson being pushed up the road by the big green tractor.

Click on the photo to enlarge

This is the next delivery to the museum. Click on the photo to enlarge

Such is life in Tapanui 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements