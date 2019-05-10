Moa Footprints Discovery

Seven moa footprints have been found in Central Otago! Each footprint is about 30 cm long and 30 cm wide. This is an internationally significant find and the first reported physical prints from the South Island (pathways have been observed in the South Island but they haven’t been preserved or photographed).

A resident of Kye Burn, Michael Johnston, alerted the Otago Museum to the footprints after he had gone for a swim in a local swimming hole in the Kye Burn River.

“It was likely the moa would be a new species from a branch of the “moa family tree” from millions of years ago, and was most likely a medium-sized moa, which could be similar to the upland moa.” – Dr Mike Dickison

The quote is from today’s article Moa footprints found in river by Pam Jones / Otago Daily Times

There’s an awesome video clip you can view –> see the above article to view the video. You can actually see the moa footprints under the water !!!

Also see the article posted today by the Otago Museum: Ara-moa – A Hidden Pathway of Lost Taoka. I’ve requested permission to post their photo of the footprints on my blog.

Update: Click on Footprints of a Moa to see the photo of moa footprints underwater in the Kye Burn River, Central Otago, New Zealand

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

