What if slugs are just snails going through a divorce.. “yep she got the house”. On a signboard outside Governor’s Cafe in Dunedin, New Zealand on March 05, 2019. I’ve been waiting for a slug to go with the signboard – this morning I found a very fine slug posted by a WP blogger from Northamptonshire UK…

Large Black Slug (Arion ater)

Cafe signboard, Dunedin NZ

What a beauty!

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Slug images used with permission

