What if slugs are just snails going through a divorce.. “yep she got the house”. On a signboard outside Governor’s Cafe in Dunedin, New Zealand on March 05, 2019. I’ve been waiting for a slug to go with the signboard – this morning I found a very fine slug posted by a WP blogger from Northamptonshire UK…
For: Which Way Challenge — May 09, 2019
Large Black Slug (Arion ater)
Slug photos from: Cuckoo Calling | May 06, 2019
Blog home: Nature Table Explorer
Cafe signboard, Dunedin NZ
What a beauty!
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Slug images used with permission
EW!!! Mostly I am happy to co-exist with the beasties in my garden (with the exception of vine weevils because they eat the roots of my plants). I ignore slugs and snails as best I can but I don’t like the looks of them – too squidgy! We had lots of these in Scotland. Here we have lots of frogs, so maybe they’re eating the slugs and snails.
When it was wet the other day I looked out our bedroom window and there was a long pale slug slithering across the glass and I could see the whole underneath view of it. It was interesting but.. I also felt somewhat imposed on – I have my limits!
Hehe! I know what you mean! I just leave the wildlife to fight it out amongst themselves when it comes to things like that! We had a thrush in our previous garden and there was always a few broken up snail shells on a particular big flat stone. He/she was very welcome!
That’s hilarious! Thanks a bunch for joining in. 😊
I have never seen a black slug before! Eek! 😮 Cute sign though! 😊
I like the black slug, and it has a little bit of orange as well.. much prettier than the pale-coloured slugs we get around here!
Wonderful closeups!
