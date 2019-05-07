A Lady Who Loved

I only knew Natalie Scarberry for a short time – I found her blog by accident through an internet search. She adored colour even more than me, if that’s possible! Her bright colourful posts would combine imagery and quotes, always encouraging and uplifting. I knew her long enough that I reblogged some of her posts on my blog and she was delighted.. now I’m glad I have those to remember her by. She had a cherished garden at her home in Texas – a beautiful flower photo on her blog-posts was likely to have been taken by Natalie in her own garden. I knew she was getting on in years but she was bright as a button and I got a few glimpses of the feisty spirit within. She had plenty of loyal followers on WP and was a warm-hearted, loving lady. I’m thankful to have known her, she had great faith and courage, and I believe she’s very much at home now where Love reigns.

Natalie passed away on Monday April 08, 2019. I remember the day very well as we were busily engaged in moving house. I only found out a few days ago.

“Cheer up little buckaroo” – Natalie’s message to me on a day when I was feeling a bit down! I’ve cheered up dear Natalie.. I promise I’ll keep searching for all the best and brightest colours and share them with anyone who wants to enjoy them.

I found out about Natalie’s passing when another WP blogger visited and left a like on one of the above posts. When I returned her visit, I found her beautiful heartfelt tribute to Natalie. She’d known Natalie for longer and more personally than me but what she said confirmed everything that I thought was wonderful about Natalie Scarberry (and more).

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

