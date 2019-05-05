Joy is Water

Joy, then, is water — the first line of a  beautiful and refreshing poem  that I read recently and it inspired me to think about putting together a “water” post (working on it at present). Then I thought of the engaging lion fountain that we’d seen in Los Angeles, so wonderful it left an impression that’ll always be with me.

Town Plaza, Culver City, California (USA). Photos taken by Nigel in June 2010

The Lion’s Fountain

— by Douglas Olsted Freeman, 2004
Bronze. 8′ high x 8′ wide, surrounded by 40 water jets

la_130610_lion_fountain_02

I cropped the lion from a photo Nigel took (shown next)

la_130610_lion_fountain_01

Here’s the larger context. Click on photo to enlarge

la_13062010_lion_fountain_03_1600w

Water jet source

la_13062010_lion_fountain_04

Active water jet..

la_13062010_lion_fountain_05

It was something REALLY special for us when we found this gorgeous lion!

Culver City’s online information

Doug Freeman Studio website links:

—  The Lion’s Fountain (click on “View Gallery”)

—  Video (starts with The Lion’s Fountain and then shows other works.. brilliant!)

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
— links to online information were found by Nigel

