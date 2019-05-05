Creativity is Crucial to All Studies

It’s Sunday here in New Zealand and this morning I sat down to read a new post from a blog I’ve only just started following. I really appreciated the discussion and understood the writer’s concerns – due to my familiarity with the challenges that Nigel faces as a Landscape Architect. Any photos used below are our own. — Liz

Cloth shopping bag that came free in a magazine.. love the design. Taken by Liz

“To be creative is to have the ability to imagine or make something beyond imitating what already exists.”

“The reason that this discussion is important to consider, is that there seems to be a disconnect in society with the arts and sciences, as if they are mutually exclusive. I have had a longtime personal annoyance about schools and our culture emphasizing STEM only (science, technology, engineering, math) for about a decade, because it was shortsighted. All of those subjects require innovation, design, and creativity. The Arts are not separate from them. Nor are the Arts a pitiable step-sibling to advancement, only to be seriously acknowledged politely, but awkwardly, in the public square.”

Both quotes are taken from  Creativity is Crucial to All Studies

— a discussion by Laelia Watt (Texas, USA). Artist, writer and musician

Rather than prepare my own post today I thought I’d share this link to Laelia’s post, much enjoyed by myself AND Nigel!

Nigel is a Landscape Architect working primarily in Southland and Otago. Here he’s promoting his business Growplan at the Wanaka A&P Show in 2018. Taken by a fellow stall-holder

Laelia Watt blogs at:   Laelia Watt

Nigel blogs at:   Growplan

He did a stand this year at the same Wanaka show and published a post about it with great photos HERE

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

