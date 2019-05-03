Crazy About Clyde

Back on track about the autumn visit to Central Otago on 30 April when I had a Momentous ice-cream treat and saw Snow and Sheep out the car window. Fast-forward to where we ended up.. in Clyde. I really love beautiful Clyde!

Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand

We drove the Earnscleaugh back road with its pretty orchards, over the Clyde Bridge and straight to the Post Office Cafe and Bar. After ordering, I wandered outside to photograph the bridge and found this crabapple tree smothered in gorgeous crabapples (the complementary red car is ours, by the way).

clyde_autumn19_01

The cyclist below, from Alexandra, was preparing to leave and he told me that recently when cycling he’d encountered bees and got one in his mouth – it stung him on the lip and the swelling was still visible. I invited him back inside to meet Nigel, we had a few things in common and it was a pleasure to meet him.

clyde_autumn19_02

Love the big smiley face on back of the young woman who was putting our order together (and she herself couldn’t have been more friendly and helpful)

“A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” — Phyllis Diller

clyde_autumn19_03

To our joy there was a cheerful fire burning in the fireplace..

clyde_autumn19_04

and I have more photos to share of the crabapples and bridge soon 🙂

clyde_autumn19_05

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

