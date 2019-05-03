Colours and Cobwebs

Celebrating our southern autumn and adding a bit of balance to all the spring fever from the northern hemisphere.. the final photos from my Wednesday walk up the street plus a shot of cobwebs strewn along our little box hedge on a recent dewy morning.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
…
And then suddenly it shifts again,
A newer light, a darker dusk,
A twist to the breeze and another memory
Melts into the moment and on I go,
As the seasons, changing constantly,
While rarely forgetting that tomorrow,
What we did today, happened yesterday.
— last lines of the poem A Shift To The Season by Damien B. Donnelly
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
It’s a beautiful autumn day here so I’m sure he will be enjoying it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A lovely symbiosis of the visual and words. Your eye and Damien’s words complementing each other nicely. It looks like you’re savouring every moment of beauty in your new home. Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very welcome Kay.. Nigel’s in Dunedin for a few hours today, when he returns he’ll tell me all about the beauty there – must be looking good now! Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person