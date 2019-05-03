Colours and Cobwebs

Celebrating our southern autumn and adding a bit of balance to all the spring fever from the northern hemisphere.. the final photos from my Wednesday walk up the street plus a shot of cobwebs strewn along our little box hedge on a recent dewy morning.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

…

And then suddenly it shifts again,

A newer light, a darker dusk,

A twist to the breeze and another memory

Melts into the moment and on I go,

As the seasons, changing constantly,

While rarely forgetting that tomorrow,

What we did today, happened yesterday.

— last lines of the poem A Shift To The Season by Damien B. Donnelly

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

