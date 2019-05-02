Holding On and Letting Go

Autumn foliage colours complement this pretty church and brighten up the street frontage, further up the street from where we live. The photos were taken during my walk yesterday, a glorious sunny, blue sky day.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

My title is taken from a quote I read this morning, I’ve found it’s attributed to Rumi

Life is a balance of holding on and letting go

It seemed wonderfully appropriate for photos of autumn foliage.

Any of these photos can be seen large-size.. *Click on the photo to enlarge*

church_northumb_01

church_northumb_02

church_northumb_03

church_northumb_04

Acknowledgement: I found the quote on Anita’s lovely post  Letting go…

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Holding On and Letting Go

Add yours

  1. Those trees are beautiful, especially against the fantastic blue sky – but it feels so weird to see them when we’re in spring here. Does rather strange things to my head, hehe! (Especially ‘cos I have a window over the garden right by the PC, so I can see both seasons at once!)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  2. Oh, thank you so much Liz!!! Both because you found the fantastic poet Jalal al-din Rumi and also for mention me and giving a link to my blog !! 💕 Thanks!! Your images are wonderful and fits very well to the quote. So now you have autumn on your side of the earth while we in Europe can enjoy the spring before the long summer. Vice-versa!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: