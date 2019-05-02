Autumn foliage colours complement this pretty church and brighten up the street frontage, further up the street from where we live. The photos were taken during my walk yesterday, a glorious sunny, blue sky day.
Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
My title is taken from a quote I read this morning, I’ve found it’s attributed to Rumi
Life is a balance of holding on and letting go
It seemed wonderfully appropriate for photos of autumn foliage.
Any of these photos can be seen large-size.. *Click on the photo to enlarge*
Acknowledgement: I found the quote on Anita’s lovely post Letting go…
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
Those trees are beautiful, especially against the fantastic blue sky – but it feels so weird to see them when we’re in spring here. Does rather strange things to my head, hehe! (Especially ‘cos I have a window over the garden right by the PC, so I can see both seasons at once!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ann! That would be confusing, looking at both seasons at once.. the newly sprouted and the final fling all at once!
LikeLike
Oh, thank you so much Liz!!! Both because you found the fantastic poet Jalal al-din Rumi and also for mention me and giving a link to my blog !! 💕 Thanks!! Your images are wonderful and fits very well to the quote. So now you have autumn on your side of the earth while we in Europe can enjoy the spring before the long summer. Vice-versa!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly.. vice-versa! perfectly opposite 🙂
LikeLike
Awesome Fall colors! I love Rumi quotes, that is another great one. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you enjoyed this! Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing your colours, Liz – and I just love that quote on Life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love autumn colours! I was excited to find the quote.. it’s so true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful against that perfect blue sky, Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Jane.. I’m glad I took the time to do that walk because today has been completely different – all grey sky and drizzle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe you have autumn! But it looks so pretty colourful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We won’t have the beautiful colours much longer.. I’m enjoying them while they’re here 🙂
LikeLike