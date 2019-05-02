Autumn foliage colours complement this pretty church and brighten up the street frontage, further up the street from where we live. The photos were taken during my walk yesterday, a glorious sunny, blue sky day.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

My title is taken from a quote I read this morning, I’ve found it’s attributed to Rumi

Life is a balance of holding on and letting go

It seemed wonderfully appropriate for photos of autumn foliage.

Acknowledgement: I found the quote on Anita’s lovely post Letting go…

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

