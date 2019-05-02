Come On In

When I walked up the street yesterday in the glorious autumn sunshine, these three properties seemed to welcome me in with their feeling of open-ness and warmth. All three are very different but I felt drawn to each one. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand
Either of the horizontal photos can be viewed larger (click on the photo)
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
The last picture is my favorite! 🙂
That’s nice to know! I took more photos of the church and autumn colours near it – will be posting quite soon 🙂
Yay!!
Cute little church, Liz.
Yes the church is lovely. I doubt it’s used now as I think the church house next door was sold (and I can’t remember if the church itself was up for sale at the time or not). It’s a bit of a mystery!
A mystery you will get to bottom of, no doubt. 🙂
I’d like to know Tanja.. yes 🙂
Tapanui’s own Miss Marple!
😉
