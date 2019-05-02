Asleep At The Wheel Just up the road from us is the West Otago Vintage Museum. I looked through the glass and had a chuckle at this comatose character perched on the tractor seat. Tapanui, New Zealand Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Asleep At The Wheel” Add yours I hope he turned off the engine before his siesta! 😊 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
I hope he turned off the engine before his siesta! 😊
LikeLike